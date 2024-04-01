Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $825.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $851.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

