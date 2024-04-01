Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,716,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $117.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

