Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

