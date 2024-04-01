Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $2,267,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

