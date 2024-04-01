Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

