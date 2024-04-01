Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 375.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $137.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $233.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.