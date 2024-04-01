Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

