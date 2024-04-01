Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

VLTO stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

