Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

