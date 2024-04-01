Gradient Investments LLC Sells 107 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

