Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after buying an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

