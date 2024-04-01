Gradient Investments LLC Sells 275,510 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275,510 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,274,000 after buying an additional 265,583 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,312,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,383,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 424,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.