Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

