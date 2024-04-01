Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Reduced by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of HI opened at $50.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

