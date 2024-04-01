Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Humana alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $346.72 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.