Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $268.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average is $248.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

