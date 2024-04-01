Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Up 30.9% in March

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 29th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Interface Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interface will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

