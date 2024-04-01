Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $106.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $106.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

