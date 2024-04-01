Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPHB stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $87.90.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
