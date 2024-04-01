IRON Financial LLC Acquires 3,663 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,231,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.