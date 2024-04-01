IRON Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,792 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

