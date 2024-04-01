IRON Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
SCHD opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.