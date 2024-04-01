IRON Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 283,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,582 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42,992 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV opened at $83.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

