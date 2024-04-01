IRON Financial LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IRON Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $190.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

