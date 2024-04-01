IRON Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

CLTL opened at $105.40 on Monday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

