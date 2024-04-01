IRON Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

