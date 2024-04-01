IRON Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

