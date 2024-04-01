IRON Financial LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.