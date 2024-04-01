IRON Financial LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
