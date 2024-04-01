IRON Financial LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IRON Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

