IRON Financial LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

