IRON Financial LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $104.31 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.