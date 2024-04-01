IRON Financial LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IRON Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $61.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

