IRON Financial LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Hasbro by 105.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3,088.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 187,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

