IRON Financial LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

