IRON Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

HAS stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.