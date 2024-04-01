IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHO stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
