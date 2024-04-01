IRON Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $28.30 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.