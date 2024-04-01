IRON Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $167.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

