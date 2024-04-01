IRON Financial LLC Sells 182 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $125.87 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

