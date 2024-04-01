IRON Financial LLC Sells 267 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

IRON Financial LLC cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $148.87 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

