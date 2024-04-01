IRON Financial LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $173.01 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

