IRON Financial LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

