IRON Financial LLC Sells 509 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $83,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAP opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.