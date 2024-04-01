IRON Financial LLC Sells 802 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

