IRON Financial LLC Sells 91 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $271.76 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

