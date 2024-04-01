IRON Financial LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after buying an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $48.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

