IRON Financial LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of V stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
