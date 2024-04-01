IRON Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

