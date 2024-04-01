IRON Financial LLC Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $167.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

