IRON Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 174,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 409,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

